Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* Says co, Thyssenkrupp sign MoU to create European steel enterprise in 50:50 JV

* Says the JV will be headquartered in Amsterdam

* Says proposed combination of businesses would be formed through non-cash transaction framework

* Says Tata Sons would continue to financially support Tata Steel's strategy for capacity expansion in India Source text: (bit.ly/2xvmfWQ) Further company coverage: