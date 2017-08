BRIEF-Tata Steel seeks members' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director

July 14 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as a director

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Peter (Petrus) Blauwhoff as an independent director

* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis not exceeding INR 100 billion

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Aman Mehta as an independent director

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Deepak Kapoor as an independent director Source text: bit.ly/2tSk4ZM Further company coverage: