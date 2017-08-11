FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 11, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tata Steel signs document for new pension scheme in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd

* Says signs documentation for a regulated apportionment arrangement in relation to British Steel Pension Scheme

* When RAA takes effect British Steel Pension Scheme will be separated from Tata Steel UK and a number of affiliated cos

* Says pension protection fund issued confirmation on Friday of non-objection to the RAA

* Says Tata Steel UK reached agreement for sponsorship of proposed new pension scheme‍​

* Tata Steel - new scheme would have lower future annual increases for pensioners and deferred members than the British Steel Pension Scheme

* Says all members of British Steel Pension Scheme would be invited to transfer to new scheme subsequent to completion of RAA

* Says if qualifying conditions are met, members who choose to, will transfer to new scheme

* Remains no certainty with regards to eventual existence, size or form of the new scheme

* Funding position and membership of any new scheme still dependent on results of proposed voluntary membership transfer exercise

* Says net financial impact of RAA including payment of agreed amount would be reflected in Q2 FY18 financials of co Source text: (bit.ly/2wApkSQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.