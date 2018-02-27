FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 27, 2018 / 8:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tata Technologies Collaborates with Nio China For Nio's Range Of Electric Vehicles ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TATA TECHNOLOGIES:

* ANNOUNCES ASSOCIATION WITH NIO CHINA IN COMPLETE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROCESS OF NIO‘S RANGE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES ‍​ Source text: [Tata Technologies, a global engineering services provider, today announced a close association with NIO China, a leading new-generation electric car company, in the complete product development process of NIO’s range of electric vehicles. The association between the two companies commenced with collaborative engineering for NIO’s first electric all-aluminum vehicle, the ES8, which NIO intends to be their first product positioned in the Chinese electric vehicles mass market.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.