BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says HY sales from continuing operations ‍1.39​ bln STG vs 1.32 bln STG year ago

Nov 2 (Reuters) - TATE & LYLE PLC

* HY SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ‍1 398​ MILLION STG VERSUS 1,321 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* HY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ‍161​ MILLION STG VERSUS 128 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE ‍8.4P​

* ‍NET DEBT AT £371M, £81M LOWER THAN 31 MARCH 2017 WITH STRONGER ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW​

* ‍WE EXPECT UNDERLYING ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR FULL YEAR TO BE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN WE ANTICIPATED​

* ‍IN HY, £10M INCREASE IN SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO £104M​

* ‍IN HY, £29M INCREASE IN BULK INGREDIENTS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO £93M​ Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: