BRIEF-Tate & Lyle Says ‍remains On Track To Deliver Progress In Adj Profit Before Tax In Constant Currency For FY

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc:

* IN Q3 ‍GROUP SAW VOLUME MOMENTUM IN ITS SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS AND BULK INGREDIENTS DIVISIONS​

* ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER PROGRESS IN ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018, IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE​

* IN Q3 ‍IN SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS, CORE BUSINESS DELIVERED GOOD VOLUME GROWTH, INCLUDING A CONTINUATION OF MODEST VOLUME GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA​

* IN Q3, ‍IN FOOD SYSTEMS, PROFIT IMPROVED ALTHOUGH VOLUME WAS LOWER​

* ‍IN BULK INGREDIENTS, SWEETENER VOLUME IN NORTH AMERICA GREW IN Q3 AND PROFIT GROWTH IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE ROBUST FOR FY ENDING MARCH 31

* ‍"2018 CALENDAR YEAR BULK SWEETENER PRICING ROUND IS NOW SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE WITH MARGINS BROADLY IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR"​