Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd

* Will continue to work with Tabcorp to progress remaining steps required to implement proposed transaction

* Advises that Supreme Court of Victoria has made orders to postpone date of meeting of Tatts shareholders

* Meeting at which Tatts shareholders will vote on combination of Tatts and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd

* Scheme meeting date has been postponed to 30 November 2017