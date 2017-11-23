BRIEF-Tatts to postpone its AGM

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tatts Group Ltd
* Australian Competition Tribunal has published reasons for decision to grant Tabcorp authorisation to proceed with its proposed deal
* Tribunal dismissed concerns raised by third parties as either unlikely to arise or as not material
* Tribunal found that proposed transaction will not lead to any material lessening of competition in consumer wagering market
* Board resolved to postpone date of its annual general meeting to 1.30pm (Brisbane time) on Tuesday, 12 Dec
* Tribunal also found that benefits from proposed transaction will be substantial
* intends to apply to supreme court of Victoria next week for approval to postpone scheme meeting to 12 December