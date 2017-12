Dec 22(Reuters) - Tatung Co

* Says co acquires 198.9 million shares of Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd private placement common stock issued in 2009, from co’s wholly owned unit Tatung Global Strategy Investment and Trading (BVI) Inc

* Says acquisition price is T$414.2 million in total (T$2.0824 per share)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E9rPbk

