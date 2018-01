Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit plans to acquire 49 percent stake in a satellite firm SUPREMESAT (PRIVATE) LIMITED

* Transaction amount is $31.3 million in total, composed of $26 million worth of satellite orbit use right and cash

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vnZJsc

