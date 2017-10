Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tavistock Investments PLC

* Entered into agreement for sale of whole of issued share capital of Tavistock Financial to Sanlam UK

* Deal will see Sanlam UK acquire Tavistock Financial’s network of financial advisers, support staff for cash consideration of £1 million

* There will be no material impact on flow of funds into group's centralised investment proposition or on future profitability of group