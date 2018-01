Jan 12 (Reuters) - Taylor Devices Inc:

* TAYLOR DEVICES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTH RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $4.812 MILLION

* TAYLOR DEVICES - ‍“LACK OF APPROVAL ON 2018 FEDERAL BUDGET IN WASHINGTON, DC IS DELAYING NEW ORDERS”​

* - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $.02