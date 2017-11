Nov 8 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor morrison home corporation announces public offering of class a common stock

* Announced commencement of public offering of 10 million shares of class a common stock​

* To use of net proceeds from offering to buy partnership units in TMM Holdings II limited partnership​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)