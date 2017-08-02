BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home reports Q2 EPS of $0.46

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* Taylor morrison reports second quarter sales per outlet of 2.7, an increase of 29%, sales orders of 2,376, revenue of $908 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $908 million versus I/B/E/S view $850.1 million

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍Q3 home closings are expected to be between 1,875 and 1,975​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍full year 2017 home closings are expected to be between 7,850 and 8,150​

* Taylor Morrison Home - backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 4,441 units with sales value of $2.1 billion, representing growth of 22 percent

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍Q3 GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be in mid 18% range​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - FY 2017 ‍land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1 billion​

* Taylor Morrison Home - FY home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be accretive to 2016 and be in mid 18% range​

* Taylor morrison home - homebuilding inventories were $3.2 billion at end of quarter, including 5,188 homes in inventory, compared to 4,607 homes a year ago