BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Says Offering 11 Mln Class A Shares

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK, USING PROCEEDS TO PURCHASE INTERESTS FROM ITS EQUITY SPONSORS, AND ADDITIONAL CONCURRENT REPURCHASE FROM ITS EQUITY SPONSORS

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - OFFERING 11 MILLION CLASS A SHARES

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY PARTNERSHIP UNITS IN TMM HOLDINGS II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

* TAYLOR MORRISON-TMM HOLDINGS INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $100 MILLION OF ITS PARTNERSHIP UNITS,CORRESPONDING SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK FROM EQUITY SPONSORS

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - ‍ALSO SAID IT WAS INCREASING SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018 TO $200 MILLION​

* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME - TO ALSO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY ITS CLASS B SHARES HELD BY CURRENT EQUITY SPONSORS