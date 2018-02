BRIEF-TBC Bank Says FY Net Profit Rises 35.1 Pct

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc:

* FY NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO GEL 369.2 MILLION, UP BY 35.1% YOY, HENCE DELIVERING AN UNDERLYING ROE OF 21.4%

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC SAYS FY COST TO INCOME RATIO STOOD AT 40.5 PERCENT VERSUS 42.9 PERCENT IN 2016

* REITERATE OUR MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS: ROE OF ABOVE 20%, COST TO INCOME RATIO BELOW 40%, DIVIDEND RATIO OF 25-35%, LOAN BOOK GROWTH AT 15%

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC SAYS GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,553.2 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017, UP BY 16.2% YOY

* TBC BANK GROUP PLC SAYS FY NET INTEREST MARGIN STOOD AT 6.5 PERCENT VERSUS 7.8 PERCENT IN 2016

* FY ROE OF 20.9 PERCENT AND RETURN ON ASSETS OF 3.1 PERCENT