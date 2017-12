Dec 4 (Reuters) - TBG Diagnostics Ltd:

* ‍UNIT TBG BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP. WILL FORM A 60/40 JOINT VENTURE WITH XIAMEN HAICANG BIOTECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO​

* ‍BOTH COMPANIES COMMITTED TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 30 MILLION RMB FOR JV WITH TBG CONTRIBUTING 60% AND XIAMEN HAICANG 40%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: