Dec 12 (Reuters) - TC MEDIA:

* TC MEDIA - ANNOUNCES TODAY SALE OF 12 OF ITS PUBLICATIONS, AS WELL AS THEIR RELATED WEB PROPERTIES, TO GROUPE LEXIS MÉDIA

* TC MEDIA - IN TOTAL 75 EMPLOYEES OF THE 12 PUBLICATIONS AND 16 EMPLOYEES FROM CO'S PRODUCTION TEAM ARE TRANSFERRED TO GROUPE LEXIS MÉDIA INC