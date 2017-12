Dec 21 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc:

* TC TRANSCONTINENTAL ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HEARST

* TRANSCONTINENTAL INC - EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018, TC TRANSCONTINENTAL WILL TRANSFER TO HEARST PRINTING OPERATIONS OF ITS FREMONT, CALIFORNIA FACILITY

* TRANSCONTINENTAL INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TC TRANSCONTINENTAL WILL CONTINUE PRINTING NEWSPAPER IN FREMONT FOR A TRANSITION PERIOD

* TRANSCONTINENTAL INC - WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF US$42.8 MILLION FROM HEARST