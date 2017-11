BRIEF-TCI Fund Management says BoE, FCA need to intervene in LSE board issues

Nov 21 (Reuters) - TCI Fund Management Ltd:

* TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING LSE‍​

* SAYS “APPEARS TO US THAT XAVIER ROLET IS BEING IMPROPERLY THREATENED BY THE BOARD”

* “IT WOULD BE INAPPRO‍​PRIATE FOR BOARD TO UNDERTAKE CHARACTER ASSASSINATION OF ROLET IN SHAREHOLDER CIRCULAR REQUIRED FOR UPCOMING GENERAL MEETING” ‍​

* SAYS INSIST THAT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF LSE BOARD IMMEDIATELY PROVIDE FCA AND GOVERNOR OF BOE WITH FULL DETAILS OF THE SITUATION

* SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND AND THE FCA BOTH NEED TO IMMEDIATELY INTERVENE TO INSTRUCT THE LSE BOARD TO APPOINT A NEW CHAIRMAN