Nov 30 (Reuters) - TCI FUND MANAGEMENT -

* REQUISITIONED ORDINARY RESOLUTION TO REMOVE DONALD BRYDON AS DIRECTOR OF LSE SHOULD PROCEED TO GENERAL MEETING BY NO LATER THAN DEC 28‍​‍​ ‍​

* SAYS WE AGREE TO WITHDRAW SPECIAL RESOLUTION REGARDING TERMINATION OF THE SEARCH FOR NEW CEO; XAVIER ROLET REMAINING AS CEO OF LSEG UNTILL 2021