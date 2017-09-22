FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in 25 days

BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Bo Lianming appointed as Chairman

* Xu Fang has resigned as an executive director

* Li Dongsheng has resigned as Chairman and executive director of co

* Kevin Wang Cheng has also been appointed as CEO with effect from 1 Oct

* Michael Wang Yi has been appointed as an executive director

* Bo Lianming tendered his resignation as CEO of company with effect from 1 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

