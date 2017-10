Oct 9 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says it plans to sell 49 percent stake in TCL Communication Technology for HK$490 million ($62.78 million) to Unisplendour Technology Venture Capital, Oriente Grande Investment Fund and Vivid Victory Developments

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kD36Of

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8053 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)