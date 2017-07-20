FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP
July 20, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* TCRC-MWED ratify five-year agreement with CP

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Co, Teamsters Canada rail conference maintenance of way employees division have ratified a new five-year agreement

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍agreement ensures wage increases of 2 percent each year over term of contract​

* Says TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - Agreement received 86 percent support and is effective January 1, 2018

* Canadian Pacific - ‍Agreement provides opportunity for additional increases of 1 percent in fourth and fifth years depending on gains in revenue ton miles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

