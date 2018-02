Feb 20 (Reuters) - Td Ameritrade Holding Corp:

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING - ON FEB 16, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO MAKE AVAILABLE TO CO NEW $500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY

* TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP SAYS MATURITY DATE OF NEW REVOLVING FACILITY IS MAY 17, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text: bit.ly/2Caewkf Further company coverage: