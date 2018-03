March 1 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.24

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$‍9,360​ MILLION VERSUS C$9,120 MILLION

* QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSS C$‍693​ MILLION VERSUS C$633 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,757 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS US$751 MILLION, UP 25 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $5,430 MILLION VERSUS $5,141 MILLION

* ‍AT QUARTER END, TD’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO ON A BASEL III FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 10.6%, VERSUS 10.7% LAST QUARTER​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.46, REVENUE VIEW C$9.06 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY‍ RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY - ADJUSTED 16.6 PERCENT VERSUS 14.5 PERCENT​