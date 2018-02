BRIEF-TDC Has Been Informed That A Consortium Has Decided To Launch A Take-Over Offer

Feb 12 (Reuters) - TDC:

* : TDC HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT A CONSORTIUM COMPRISING PFA, PKA, ATP AND MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH A TAKE-OVER OFFER

* SAYS ‍OFFEROR WILL SUBMIT A VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER ( “OFFER”) TO BUY ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF TDC A/S FOR AN ALL-CASH CONSIDERATION OF DKK 50.25 PER SHARE ( “OFFER PRICE”)​

* SEES OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 25.6% TO SHARE PRICE OF TDC ON 31 JANUARY 2018

* CEO SAYS ‍AFTER CAREFUL REVIEW OF OUR OPTIONS, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TDC BELIEVES THAT CONSORTIUM‘S OFFER REPRESENTS BOTH MOST COMPELLING VALUE AND HIGHEST TRANSACTION CERTAINTY BENEFITTING TDC SHAREHOLDERS​

* CEO SAYS ‍AS A RESULT, WE HAVE DECIDED TO RECOMMEND THAT SHAREHOLDERS OF TDC ACCEPT OFFER​