Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tdc:

* : TDC : EBITDA STABILISATION ACHIEVED IN 2017

* ‍ORGANIC EBITDA DECLINE OF 1.3% AND REPORTED EBITDA DECLINE OF 4.8% IN Q4 YOY​

* FOR 2018 EXPECT TO DELIVER FLAT TO SLIGHTLY GROWING ORGANIC EBITDA, STABLE TO GROWING CASH FLOWS

* ‍EBITDA DECREASE OF 18.8% IN BUSINESS IN Q4 YOY, WHICH IS WORSE THAN YTD TREND MAINLY DUE TO DIFFERENT TIMING​

* LOSS OF 17K TV CUSTOMERS IN DENMARK IN Q4 IN LINE WITH MARKET DEVELOPMENT