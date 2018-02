BRIEF-TDC shareholder AllianceBernstein does not support MTG merger

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN, WHICH HOLDS 1.12 PERCENT OF TDC‘S SHARES ACCORDING TO THOMSONREUTERS’ DATA, SAYS IN AN EMAIL TO REUTERS:

* WE DO NOT BELIEVE PROPOSED MERGER WITH MODERN TIMES GROUP IS BEST COURSE OF ACTION TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR TDC SHAREHOLDERS

* THE BID FROM MACQUARIE AND THE THREE DANISH PENSION FUNDS CLEARLY DEMONSTRATES THE UNDERLYING VALUE IN TDC’S BUSINESS

* WE ASK TDC‘S MANAGEMENT TO ACTIVELY ENGAGE WITH ANY INTERESTED PARTY TO EXTRACT THE BEST POSSIBLE OFFER FOR ITS OPERATIONS Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)