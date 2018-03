March 7 (Reuters) - TDC:

* REG-TDC : MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING TDC A/S

* ‍UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%​

* SAYS ‍UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)