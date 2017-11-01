FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
Sections
Featured
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Apple
Privacy concerns loom over iPhone X
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
New York Attack
Suspect's New Jersey city a haven for Muslim immigrants
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
Special Report
Editor's Picks
Body broker involved in 2014 murder: police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-TE Connectivity Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - TE Connectivity Ltd

* TE connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Q4 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion

* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.28 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.27

* Sees Q1 2018 earnings per share $1.12 to $1.16 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 sales $13.7 billion to $14.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $13.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.