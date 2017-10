Oct 16 (Reuters) - Teamlease Services Ltd:

* Says ‍signed deals to buy Evolve Technologies and Services Private Limited​

* Says deal for enterprise value of 366.8 million rupees ‍​

* Transaction immediately accretive to co’s earnings per share; will be financed through existing financial resources‍​

* Says Evolve will continue to operate as a separate and independent entity post acquisition‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2yrQyyl Further company coverage: