BRIEF-Tearlab - ‍entered amendment to its term loan agreement, dated as of March 2015​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tearlab Corp

* Tearlab Corp - ‍entered into an amendment to its term loan agreement, dated as of March 4, 2015 - SEC filing​

* Tearlab Corp - ‍amendment changes required minimum revenue levels under loan agreement from $31 million to $25 million for 2017, from $36 million to $25 million for 2018​

* Tearlab- amendment changes required minimum revenue levels under loan agreement from $45 million to $38 million for 2019, from $55 million to $45 million for 2020