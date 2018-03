BRIEF-Tech Data Corporation Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $3.50

March 8 (Reuters) - Tech Data Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50

* Q4 SALES ROSE 49 PERCENT TO $11.1 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $1.60

* SEES Q1 2019 SALES $8.0 BILLION TO $8.3 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MILLION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.47, REVENUE VIEW $10.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.98, REVENUE VIEW $8.56 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S