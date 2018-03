March 1 (Reuters) - Techfinancials Inc:

* STRATEGY IS TO CEASE ANY B2C OPERATION IN EU AND TO FOCUS ONLY ON B2C TRADING IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION VIA ITS JOINT VENTURE, DRAGONFINANCIALS​

* ‍TECHFINANCIALS PLANS TO SELL MF, ALONG WITH ITS LICENSE

* ‍MF HAS TERMINATED ITS MARKET MAKER SERVICES WITH BOT, WHICH WAS ITS ONLY SOURCE OF INCOME​