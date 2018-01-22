BRIEF-Techmatrix to transfer medical system business to unit and says business alliance with MITSUI &

Jan 22(Reuters) - Techmatrix Corp

* Says it plans to transfer medical system business and related rights and obligations to a new wholly owned unit NOBORI, which is established on Jan. 22, effective April 1

* Says MITSUI &CO., LTD. will invest 2.2 billion yen in NOBORI and will hold a 33.3 percent stake in NOBORI after the investment

* Payment date on April 19

* Says the company and MITSUI & will jointly operate NOBORI and jointly develop services of NOBORI

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/orTd6Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)