Oct 19 (Reuters) - Techniche Ltd

* ‍Signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH, Techniche Limited’s German subsidiary company​

* ‍Expected proceeds from sale of non-core business are estimated at A$4.0 million​

* ‍Purchaser under agreement is German company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)