Dec 21 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC :

* Awarded an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contract by Statoil for the Snorre Expansion Project

* The Snorre Expansion contract covers the delivery of subsea production systems and includes 6 subsea templates and subsea production equipment.

* Snorre is located in the Tampen area of the North Sea and has been producing oil and gas since August 1992