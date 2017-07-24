FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technipfmc Plc says audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31 should be restated
July 24, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Technipfmc Plc says audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31 should be restated

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc

* TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded unaudited interim condensed consolidated U.S. GAAP financial statements as of March 31, 2017 should be restated

* TechnipFMC Plc - The ‍financial statements previously filed with SEC should no longer be relied upon because of material errors in financial statements​

* TechnipFMC Plc - ‍net income attributable to company in quarter ending March 31, 2017 was overstated by $209.5 million, $0.45 per share - SEC Filing​

* TechnipFMC Plc - Audit committee concluded U.S. GAAP financial statements for three months ended March 31, 2017 and for prior year period should be restated

* TechnipFMC Plc says has implemented revisions Source text: [bit.ly/2ur5Q49] Further company coverage:

