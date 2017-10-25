FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​
October 25, 2017 / 9:46 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC Plc

* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26​

* TechnipFMC Plc - ‍excluding charges and credits of $0.13 per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39​ for quarter

* TechnipFMC Plc - qtrly ‍inbound orders of $2.5 billion, including subsea of $980 million and onshore/offshore of $1.2 billion​

* TechnipFMC Plc qtrly ‍revenue $4,140.9 million, up 17.8 percent from last year​

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2017 onshore/offshore revenue of at least $7.7 billion‍​

* TechnipFMC Plc - at qrtr end backlog 13,902.4 million ‍​

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees 2018 ‍subsea​ revenue in a range of $5.0 billion -$5.3 billion

* TechnipFMC Plc - sees ‍2018 onshore/offshore revenue​ in a range of $5.3 billion - $5.7 billion

* TechnipFMC Plc sees ‍capital expenditures approximately $250 million for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
