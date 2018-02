Feb 16 (Reuters) - Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd :

* SIGNED MOU WITH MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT FOR INVESTING UPTO 1.83 BILLION RUPEES IN TEXTILE MANUFACTURING UNIT AT AMRAVATI

* MOU INCLUDES ELECTRICITY DUTY EXEMPTION FOR PERIOD OF 7 YEARS FROM DATE OF COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION Source text - bit.ly/2sCxbBw Further company coverage: