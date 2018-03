March 6 (Reuters) - Technofab Engineering Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ISSUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER WORTH UP TO 150 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ‍ISSUE OF NCDS/BONDS/FCCB WORTH UP TO 850 MILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2FqtUdA Further company coverage: