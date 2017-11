Nov 21 (Reuters) - Technologyone Ltd

* ‍FY revenue for ordinary activities up 10% to $273.3 million

* FY net profit for period attributable to members up 8% to $44.5 million​

* Announces ‍final dividend of 5.60 cents per share and special dividend of 2.00 cents per share for year ending Sept. 30, 2017​