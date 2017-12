Nov 30 (Reuters) - TECHNOPOLIS OYJ:

* TECHNOPOLIS CLOSES THE EUR 104.5 MILLION DIVESTITURE IN JYVÄSKYLÄ, FINLAND

* FOLLOWING DECISION OF CITY OF JYVÄSKYLÄ ON WAIVING ITS REDEMPTION RIGHT, CLOSING OF TRANSACTION TOOK PLACE TODAY