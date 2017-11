Nov 21 (Reuters) - TECHNOPOLIS OYJ

* ‍TECHNOPOLIS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ASSETS IN JYVÄSKYLÄ, FINLAND FOR EUR 104.5 MILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE YEAR-END 2017​

* ‍BUYERS ARE COMPANIES OWNED BY KIELO AB, A REAL ESTATE COMPANY​