Feb 15 (Reuters) - Techstep Asa:

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE WAS NOK 281.5 MILLION (NOK 162.3 MILLION)​

* Q4 ‍EBITDA ADJUSTED AMOUNTED TO NOK 12.8 MILLION (NOK 2.4 MILLION)​