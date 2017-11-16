FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 11:04 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-Teck announces dividend and share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck announces dividend and share buyback

* Teck Resources - ‍board approved distribution of cash to shareholders through supplemental dividend of $0.40 per share

* Teck Resources - ‍board also approved distribution of cash to shareholders through a share repurchase mandate equivalent to additional $0.40 per share​

* Teck Resources - to apply additional $230 million to repurchase of class B subordinate voting shares through March 31, 2018

* Teck says ‍normal course issuer bid program authorizes co to purchase up to 20 million class B subordinate voting shares through period ending Oct 9, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.