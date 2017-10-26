FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price
October 26, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Teck CEO expects "very strong" Q4 benchmark coal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* Expects “very strong” Q4 industry benchmark price for steelmaking coal - chief executive donald lindsay

* Teck Resources says has contracted for 10,000 bpd of fort hills bitumen on existing Keystone pipeline to gulf coast; 12,000 bpd on proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

* Teck says has plans to sell remaining 25,000 bpd of Fort Hills bitumen at Hardisty, Alberta; has long-term contracts on up to 20,000 bpd

* Teck says if Trans Mountain expansion is delayed or not built it can increase capacity on Keystone pipeline, sell at Hardisty or use rail

* Teck CEO says “pretty strong case” for company to get back investment grade rating; rating agencies waiting for Fort Hills start, ramp up

* Steelmaking coal market prices “stabilizing” after coming off peaks, helped by strong demand outside China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

