BRIEF-Teck Resources Confirmed Restart Of Coal Dryer At Its Elkview Operations

March 9 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK PROVIDES STEELMAKING COAL UPDATE

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - CONFIRMED RESTART OF COAL DRYER AT ITS ELKVIEW OPERATIONS

* TECK RESOURCES - STEELMAKING COAL SALES VOLUMES FOR Q1 NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 6 MILLION TONNES

* TECK RESOURCES - SALES CONTINUED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY LOGISTICS ISSUES IN QUARTER, PARTICULARLY ONGOING POOR PERFORMANCE AT WESTSHORE TERMINALS

* TECK RESOURCES - COAL DRYER AT ELKVIEW OPERATIONS RECOMMISSIONED FOLLOWING REPAIRS TO ADDRESS DAMAGE CAUSED BY JAN. PRESSURE EVENT

* TECK RESOURCES - LOST PRODUCTION DUE TO PRESSURE EVENT AT ELKVIEW OPERATIONS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 200,000 TONNES OF CLEAN COAL