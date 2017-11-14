FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tecnoglass Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.20
Sections
Featured
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Middle East
Hariri says to return to Lebanon in next two days: Twitter
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Myanmar crisis
Tillerson to press Myanmar army chief to halt violence
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York neighbourhoods
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 12:25 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Tecnoglass Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tecnoglass Inc

* Tecnoglass reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue rose 2.9 percent to $83.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $314 million to $324 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $2.0 million

* Impact of Hurricane Irma deferred about $5.0 million-$7.0 million of revenue for H2 2017,including about $2.0 million of revenue for Q3 2017, into 2018​

* Increased quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.14 per share for Q3 2017​

* Now expects FY2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $59 million to $65 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.